Swedbank AB Makes New $17.54 Million Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 173,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,542,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.31% of PVH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scientech Research LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in PVH by 321.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of PVH by 215.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PVH opened at $100.09 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.