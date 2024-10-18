Swedbank AB Purchases 100 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Swedbank AB raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $448.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $458.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

