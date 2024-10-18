Swedbank AB Purchases 26,300 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Swedbank AB grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $145.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.62. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $146.82.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

