Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 50,354 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.9% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $164.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $167.23. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

View Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.