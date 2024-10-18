Swedbank AB Raises Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.22% of AAON worth $19,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,871.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $448,850.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,871.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Up 0.2 %

AAON stock opened at $111.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.51. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

