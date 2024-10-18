Swedbank AB Raises Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVB opened at $225.41 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $236.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.27.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,026.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.88.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

