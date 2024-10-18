Swedbank AB Sells 14,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Swedbank AB cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.25% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,715,000 after purchasing an additional 856,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,433,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 270,579 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at $40,063,244.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,063,244.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,684 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $65.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

