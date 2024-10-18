Swedbank AB Sells 187,500 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 187,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 25.2% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 55,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $8,337,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,345,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,926,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

