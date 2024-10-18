Swedbank AB Sells 4,625 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of TopBuild worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $16,158,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $13,832,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $13,707,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 29.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $409.22 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $217.08 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.08 and its 200-day moving average is $404.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.89.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

