Swedbank AB Sells 54 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.09% of Everest Group worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after acquiring an additional 269,665 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,057,000 after buying an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,434,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,896,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,175,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EG opened at $385.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.76 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.54.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

EG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $393.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.27.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

