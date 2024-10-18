Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Symrise Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

