Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Symrise Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51.
About Symrise
