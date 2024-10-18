Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Trading 5.2% Higher on Strong Earnings

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $51.68 and last traded at $50.88. 144,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,384,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $564.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.94.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $28,366.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,284.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,343,000 after acquiring an additional 838,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,762,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,597,000 after buying an additional 491,036 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,434,000. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 74.2% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 388,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after buying an additional 165,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,145,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,025,000 after buying an additional 148,842 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

