Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of TSM opened at $205.74 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average is $163.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.