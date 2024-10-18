Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $16.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Talos Energy traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 57421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TALO. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,545,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,955,177.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 2,119,000 shares of company stock worth $22,931,130 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.83 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

