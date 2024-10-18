TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Boosted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $147.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.12.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

