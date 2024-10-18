Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$78.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$77.00.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$69.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$47.47 and a 1-year high of C$74.37.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

