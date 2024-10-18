Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,469 shares of company stock worth $2,429,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 347,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 54,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,510,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,248,000 after buying an additional 259,552 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 51.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Tenable by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

