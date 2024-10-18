TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,500,000 after acquiring an additional 199,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after buying an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,501,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after buying an additional 98,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of TGTX opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 104.09 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.58. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $26.41.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

