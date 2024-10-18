The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.77 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 112.60 ($1.47). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 113.40 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,522,564 shares trading hands.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,268.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.77.

The Bankers Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About The Bankers Investment Trust

In related news, insider Richard West bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($71,820.32). In other news, insider Richard West purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($71,820.32). Also, insider Hannah Philp acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,625.23). 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

