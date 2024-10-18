The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.77 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 112.60 ($1.47). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 113.40 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,522,564 shares trading hands.
The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,268.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.77.
The Bankers Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About The Bankers Investment Trust
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Bankers Investment Trust
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.