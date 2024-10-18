The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Holdings Lowered by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM opened at $293.90 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $254.40 and a one year high of $378.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

