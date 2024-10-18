The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.54 and traded as high as $12.45. The China Fund shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 25,285 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The China Fund by 45.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The China Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,030,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

