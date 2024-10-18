The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $162.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.10. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

