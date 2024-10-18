The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Short Interest Update

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $777.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

