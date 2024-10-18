The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 88,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 199,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

