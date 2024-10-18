TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.59 and traded as high as C$43.82. TMX Group shares last traded at C$43.65, with a volume of 253,531 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on X. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.59.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of C$367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$361.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 1.7708421 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. In other TMX Group news, Director Elias Anastasopoulos sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$886,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total value of C$1,579,766.56. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

