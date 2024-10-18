TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
TomTom Price Performance
TomTom stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. TomTom has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.
TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter.
TomTom Company Profile
TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.
