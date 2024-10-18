Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.56 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 44.90 ($0.59). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 43.90 ($0.57), with a volume of 38,716 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 42 ($0.55) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Price Performance

Topps Tiles Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £85.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2,195.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.56.

(Get Free Report)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.