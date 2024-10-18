Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.04 and traded as low as $10.31. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 24,675 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Townsquare Media Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $158.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 171.57% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Erik Hellum sold 18,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $182,568.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 562,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,934. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Erik Hellum sold 18,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $182,568.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 562,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,934. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Kaplan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,581.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,585 shares of company stock valued at $289,812 over the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

