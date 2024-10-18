TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $18,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 6.4% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $90,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,966.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,966.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock worth $1,299,729 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

