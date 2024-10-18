Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRV. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.89.

Shares of TRV opened at $264.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $265.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

