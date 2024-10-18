Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,658 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,554,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,413,000 after buying an additional 72,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

DEHP stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $193.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

