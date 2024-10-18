Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 13,660 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

CWCO stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $32.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.12 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 23.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

