Truist Financial Corp Buys New Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 643,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 37,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $518,510.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,087.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,879 shares of company stock worth $39,028. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

