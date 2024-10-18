Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,505,000 after buying an additional 53,272 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,365,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,870,000 after buying an additional 42,617 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 42.9% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,321,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,119,000 after buying an additional 396,720 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,129,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,701,000 after buying an additional 63,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,851,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

