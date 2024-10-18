Truist Financial Corp Has $375,000 Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rogers were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,367,000 after acquiring an additional 61,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,609,000 after buying an additional 82,922 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,354,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,999,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 42.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 115,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,568.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $105.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $138.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day moving average is $113.65.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

