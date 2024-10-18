Truist Financial Corp Has $381,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $15,728,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $14,298,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 173,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 157,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IONS. Leerink Partners upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,384. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,803 shares of company stock valued at $134,402 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IONS opened at $38.49 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.66% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

