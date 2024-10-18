Truist Financial Corp Has $417,000 Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $152,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,962.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,728 shares of company stock valued at $279,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

