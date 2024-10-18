Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.01% of iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF by 1,508.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INMU opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. iShares Intermediate Muni Income Active ETF has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

