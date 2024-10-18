Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 27.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 68,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 44,635 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $1,699,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

