Truist Financial Corp Sells 100 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,108,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $111.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.16.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

