Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,093 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $26.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

