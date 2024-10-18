Truist Financial Corp Takes $412,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAPR. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS KAPR opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

