Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter worth about $155,000.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at 12.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 12.30. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of 9.31 and a 52-week high of 13.43.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.