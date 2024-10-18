Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at 12.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 12.30. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of 9.31 and a 52-week high of 13.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

