Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEPFree Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSEP. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth about $5,211,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

FSEP opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $548.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

