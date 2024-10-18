Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPB

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $761.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $108.51 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,764.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 121,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.