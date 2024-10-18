Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $45,400.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,261.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $45,400.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,261.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $35,789.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,728.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,356. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

