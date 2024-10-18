Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vale by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vale by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 194,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Vale by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 144,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 97,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VALE

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.