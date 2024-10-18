Vale (VALE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, analysts expect Vale to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VALE opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. Vale has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.3698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 64.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Vale from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

