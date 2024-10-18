Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stock Holdings Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 133.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $86.60 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $89.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

