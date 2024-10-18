Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,883,000 after acquiring an additional 128,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,310,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,769,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $267.29 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $268.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.